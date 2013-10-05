FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latvala leads in France after Neuville suffers puncture
October 5, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Latvala leads in France after Neuville suffers puncture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jari-Matti Latvala surged into the lead at the Rally of France after benefiting from Thierry Neuville’s early puncture on Saturday.

Belgian Neuville started the day with a 13.1-second overall lead but lost over a minute in the incident and slipped to fifth overall despite winning the 13th stage.

Latvala leads Spain’s Dani Sordo of Citroen by 0.4 second while new world champion Sebastien Ogier of France sits in third, 1.5 seconds behind.

Nine-times champion Sebastien Loeb of France, taking part in his final rally, is five seconds off the pace for fourth overall.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

