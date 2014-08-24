FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neuville snatches German rally win after Latvala crash
August 24, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Neuville snatches German rally win after Latvala crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Belgian Thierry Neuville was the surprise winner of the Rally of Germany on Sunday, clinching his maiden victory by 40 seconds over fellow Hyundai driver Dani Sordo after favorites Sebastien Ogier and Jari-Matti Latvala crashed out.

Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen in a Volkswagen was third, nearly a minute off first place.

Neuville dominated the final day of the three-day event with championship leader Ogier having pulled out following a crash on Saturday.

Latvala, who had taken the lead from Ogier going into Sunday’s racing also crashed out, leaving Neuville to race to victory.

The Finn went off the road in a vineyard section about 14km after the start of the opening 18.03km stage on Sunday morning.

Frenchman Ogier leads the drivers’ standings on 187 points with Latvala in second on 143.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich

