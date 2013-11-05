FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Neuville to lead Hyundai's 2014 WRC challenge
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 5, 2013 / 10:50 AM / 4 years ago

Neuville to lead Hyundai's 2014 WRC challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thierry Neuville waves during the first day of the FIA World Rally Championship WRC Neste Oil Rally Finland near Jyvaskyla July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva

(Reuters) - Belgian Thierry Neuville has been signed as Hyundai’s lead driver in the South Korean manufacturer’s return to the world rally championship next season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hyundai said the 25-year-old, currently driving a Ford for the Qatar World Rally Team, has signed a multi-year agreement and will race the new i20 car in all 13 rounds of the championship in 2014.

“By signing a driver of Thierry’s talent, we can show that Hyundai’s WRC engagement is serious and focused on long-term success,” said team principal Michel Nandan in a statement.

Neuville is second overall in the current standings, behind Volkswagen’s French driver Sebastien Ogier who has already won the title.

Hyundai, whose team are based in Germany, will be competing against Volkswagen and Citroen for the manufacturers’ crown. The Korean company last competed in the championship in 2003.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.