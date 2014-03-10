FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ogier takes overall lead with Mexico win
March 10, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Ogier takes overall lead with Mexico win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - World rally champion Sebastien Ogier took the lead in the overall standings on Sunday after winning the Rally of Mexico ahead of Volkswagen team mate Jari-Matti Latvala.

The victory, by a comfortable one minute 12.6 seconds, was the Frenchman’s second of the season and the team’s first one-two of 2014.

Belgian Thierry Neuville was a distant third for Hyundai’s first podium finish.

Neuville had to stop twice on the final road section to the formal finish in Leon to top up a leaking radiator with cans of the race sponsor’s beer provided by bystanders.

Britain’s Elfyn Evans finished a career best fourth in a Ford while Polish team mate Robert Kubica, the former Formula One driver, retired after rolling his car twice in two days.

Ogier, who has now won 18 world championship rallies, leads Latvala by just three points after three rounds of the championship.

“It was the perfect week, a victory in the rally and the Power Stage,” said Ogier. “I came here very angry after a small mistake in Sweden and that’s the best way to restart my winning ways in the championship.”

The next round is in Portugal on April 3-6.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
