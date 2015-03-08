FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ogier completes hat-trick of wins in Mexico
March 8, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ogier completes hat-trick of wins in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World rally champion Sebastien Ogier made it three out of three wins for the season with a comfortable victory in Mexico on Sunday.

The French Volkswagen driver, winner of the previous rounds in Sweden and Monte Carlo, made it a double hat-trick with his third successive Mexico win after triumphs in 2013 and 2014.

Norwegians finished in second and third place, with Mads Ostberg runner-up for Citroen ahead of Andreas Mikkelsen’s Volkswagen.

Ogier, who dominated the Guanajuato-based rally and had an easy run after team mate Jari-Matti Latvala ended Saturday’s stage 12 on three wheels, won by one minute and 18.8 seconds after collecting three bonus points in the final power stage.

He leads the championship with 81 points to Mikkelsen’s 47.

Estonian Ott Tanak, whose M-Sport Ford was completely submerged in a lake for 10 hours after rolling into it on Friday, finished the event in 22nd place.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer

