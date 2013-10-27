FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World champion Ogier roars back to win in Spain
October 27, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

World champion Ogier roars back to win in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - World champion Sebastien Ogier produced a scintillating final drive to win the Rally of Spain on Sunday with the Frenchman’s eighth victory of the season also securing the manufacturers’ title for his Volkswagen team.

Ogier, who clinched his maiden world title on home soil this month, overturned a 45-second overnight deficit to beat team mate Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland into second place, with Citroen driver and Latvala compatriot Mikko Hirvonen third.

Spaniard Dani Sordo’s hopes of victory in front of his home fans were dashed on the penultimate stage when the suspension broke on his Citroen.

”It was a fantastic day,“ Ogier, 29, said on the world rally championship website (www.wrc.com). ”We pushed really hard.

“We didn’t know if it would be possible because we knew dust would be a problem but we took risks this morning. We were fast and I trusted my pace notes 100 percent.”

The final round starts on November 14 in Wales.

Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey

