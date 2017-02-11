Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Sebastien Ogier of France grabs a sandwich at the service stop. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Ott Tanak of Estonia sits in his Ford Fiesta WRC during a service stop. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - SS10 - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Kris Meeke of Britain steers his Citroen C3 WRC. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - SS10 - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland steers his Toyota Yaris WRC. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - SS10 - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Ott Tanak of Estonia steers his Ford Fiesta WRC. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - SS10 - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland steers his Toyota Yaris WRC. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Kris Meeke of Britain sits in his Citroen C3 WRC at the service stop. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - SS10 - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Thierry Neuville of Belgium steers his Hyundai i20 WRC. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - SS10 - Torsby, Sweden - 11/02/17 - Thierry Neuville of Belgium steers his Hyundai i20 WRC. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM Hyundai's Thierry Neuville stretched his Rally Sweden lead to 43.3 seconds while Kris Meeke crashed into a snow bank on Saturday when one stage was canceled due to safety concerns.

The 12th stage was scrapped by race organizers following a recommendation by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) due to concerns about the high speeds on the icy, snowy course.

Citroen's Meeke thanked spectators for helping him after he hit a snow bank.

"The rear (of my car) snapped away from me, I couldn't turn in. Thanks to the spectators for helping us," Meeke said on Twitter.

Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala lies in second place, while Estonia's Ott Tanak is third.

World champion Sebastien Ogier remains fourth, over a minute behind the leader.

The race ends on Sunday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)