Knicks lift ban on Oakley after arrest
(The Sports Xchange) - Charles Oakley's ban from Madison Square Garden lasted less than a week.
STOCKHOLM Hyundai's Thierry Neuville stretched his Rally Sweden lead to 43.3 seconds while Kris Meeke crashed into a snow bank on Saturday when one stage was canceled due to safety concerns.
The 12th stage was scrapped by race organizers following a recommendation by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) due to concerns about the high speeds on the icy, snowy course.
Citroen's Meeke thanked spectators for helping him after he hit a snow bank.
"The rear (of my car) snapped away from me, I couldn't turn in. Thanks to the spectators for helping us," Meeke said on Twitter.
Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala lies in second place, while Estonia's Ott Tanak is third.
World champion Sebastien Ogier remains fourth, over a minute behind the leader.
The race ends on Sunday.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Tom Brady set several records as he rallied the New England Patriots to an unthinkable Super Bowl win but on Monday the quarterback said his play in the NFL's title game was far from the greatest of his stellar career.
LONDON Pete Machin will be joining Renault from Red Bull in July as the Formula One team's head of aerodynamics, Renault said on Tuesday.