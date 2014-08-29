FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First world champion Waldegaard dead at 70
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 29, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

First world champion Waldegaard dead at 70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Swedish driver Bjorn Waldegaard, who became rallying’s first world champion in 1979, has died of cancer at the age of 70, the official (wrc.com website) reported on Friday.

Waldegaard won 16 world championship rallies in his career, including Monte Carlo, and won his title after a battle with Finland’s Hannu Mikkola at the wheel of a Ford Escort in Europe and a Mercedes 450 SLC in Africa.

The Swede won the East African Safari Rally four times and also triumphed in the Ivory Coast.

His last Safari victory, at the age of 46 in 1990 in a Toyota, made him the oldest winner of a world championship rally.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.