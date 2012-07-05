FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ramtron rejects Cypress' raised offer
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 5, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Ramtron rejects Cypress' raised offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp RMTR.O rejected Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s (CY.O) second takeover offer in a month, saying it was still inadequate.

Cypress, which initially bid $2.48 per share on June 12, raised it on June 21 to $2.68 per share — its third offer in two years for its smaller rival.

At $2.68 per share the offer is worth $95 million.

“We continue to believe the offer fails to reflect the company’s strengthened competitive position, enlarged addressable market and progress being made toward expanding the company’s product portfolio,” Chairman William Howard said.

Ramtron shares were up 6 cents at $3.07 in trading before the bell on Thursday.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.