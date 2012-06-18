FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ramtron turns down Cypress Semi offer
June 18, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Ramtron turns down Cypress Semi offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp RMTR.O turned down rival Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s (CY.O) offer to buy the company for about $87.6 million, and said it would explore other options including a sale.

Cypress’s $2.48 per share offer does not reflect the intrinsic value of the company and is not in the best interest of stockholders, Ramtron said in a statement.

Cypress offered to buy Ramtron last week, reviving a previously undisclosed bid it made last year.

“The board intends to consider the full range of available options including, but not limited to, the potential sale of the company or continuing with the company’s current growth plans,” Ramtron said.

Cypress has been invited to participate in the process, Ramtron said.

Ramtron shares closed at $2.43 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

