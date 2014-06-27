FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Ranbaxy gains; U.S. drug regulator approves generic version of Novartis drug
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 27, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

India's Ranbaxy gains; U.S. drug regulator approves generic version of Novartis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the office of Ranbaxy Laboratories is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories rose 5.8 percent in early trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved the company’s generic version of Novartis AG’s blood pressure drug Diovan.

Investors say current market size of Diovan in the United States is $1.7 billion and Ranbaxy can generate revenue of over $200 million from generic Diovan sales as it enjoys 180 days exclusivity for the same.

Also, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which in April agreed to buy Ranbaxy, rose 2.5 percent as well on hopes that drugs such as Diovan and Nexium would reduce its effective cost of acquiring Ranbaxy.

Sun Pharma on April 7 agreed to buy Ranbaxy in an all-share deal, betting it can fix the factory quality glitches that plagued Daiichi Sankyo Co and got Ranbaxy’s India-made drugs barred from the United States.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.