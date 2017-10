MUMBAI (Reuters) - Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares fell 3.4 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after the Indian generic drugmaker pleaded guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and will pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines.

The settlement is its largest-ever with a generic drugmaker over drug safety, according to the U.S. government.

Trading will open at 11.45pm EDT.