European slowdown hits Dutch staffing agency Randstad

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A sharp fall in earnings in several European countries hit second-quarter profits at Dutch staffing firm Randstad (RAND.AS), the world’s second-largest, with results on Thursday missing analysts’ forecasts.

Randstad reported earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) of 134.9 million euros, below an average forecast of underlying EBITA of 141 million euros.

The earnings were hurt by a “gradual slowdown” in Europe, with sales falling four percent. Sales in the United States rose seven percent and increased six percent in the rest of the world.

Business slowed most severely in Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain, where EBITA dropped a respective 41, 32 and 54 percent.

“We still see a mixed picture in an uncertain environment, illustrated by growth in North America, Asia and Latin America and a gradual slowdown in Europe,” Ben Noteboom, chief executive, said.

The company gave no full year outlook, saying only “the first weeks of July indicated a somewhat weaker trend than in Q2 2012.”

Group sales increased 10 percent to 4.3 billion euros, roughly in line with average forecasts given by analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters.

The staffing sector is generally considered a barometer for economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

But the euro zone debt crisis, coupled with government austerity measures, has hit the economy and employment in some of Randstad’s markets.

Global staffing services provider ManpowerGroup (MAN.N) last week reported sharply lower quarterly profit as Europe’s major economies weakened and a stronger dollar reduced results, although its earnings still topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The U.S.-based company, which generates two-thirds of its sales in Europe, issued a third-quarter forecast that was below recently lowered analyst estimates, saying slower demand for its services, which include providing temporary workers, was not limited to Europe.