Singer Randy Travis still in critical condition after surgery

Singer Randy Travis arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in this April 18, 2010 file photo. y to relieve pressure on his brain. He is in critical condition, according to a family spokesman. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Grammy-winning country music singer Randy Travis is still in critical condition following emergency surgery earlier this week, after suffering a stroke in a Texas hospital, his spokesman said on Friday.

“Mr. Randy Travis has been under heavy sedation since he came out of surgery late Wednesday night, July 10th, and is resting comfortably. He is still in critical condition,” Travis’ publicist Kirt Webster said in a statement.

Travis, 54, underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on the brain at the Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, located north of Dallas, on Wednesday. He had been admitted to hospital last week for a heart condition caused by a virus.

A six-time Grammy award winner known for hits such as “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses,” Travis has received an outpouring of support from country music stars and his fans.

Webster said Travis’ family continued to ask for prayers and support as he recovers.