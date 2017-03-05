FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Range Resources could be bargain amid 2017 swoon: Barron's
March 5, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 5 months ago

Range Resources could be bargain amid 2017 swoon: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of natural gas company Range Resources Corp (RRC.N) look undervalued after sliding 20 percent so far in 2017 amid weak natural gas prices, according to an article in Barron's.

The article cites Range Resource's ability to drill profitable wells even at current prices and said the company could be a takeover target for a larger energy-and-production company or an oil major.

The shares, which closed on Friday at $27.34, could hit $40 in a year if energy prices rise, according to Barron's.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski

