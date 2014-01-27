FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rapid7 hires former Black Hat General Manager Trey Ford
#Technology News
January 27, 2014

Rapid7 hires former Black Hat General Manager Trey Ford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Security software maker Rapid7 said on Monday that it has hired Trey Ford, the former general manager of the Black Hat hacking conferences, to serve as its global security strategist.

He will serve as a liaison between Rapid7 and the research community and also work to educate the public on cybersecurity issues.

Ford previously held posts with online gaming company Zynga Inc and anti-virus software maker McAfee, which is now owned by Intel Corp, before becoming general manager of Black Hat, which runs hacking conferences around the globe and is owned by UBM Plc.

His position at Black Hat was eliminated at the end of last year in a restructuring at UBM. A spokeswoman for Black Hat said on Monday that Ford will remain a member of a board that reviews research presented at its conferences.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
