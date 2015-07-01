After the boom and the bust, what next for rare earths?

Sling bags, holding up to 1000 kilograms of rare earth materials, are seen ready for shipment during a tour of Molycorp's Mountain Pass Rare Earth facility in Mountain Pass, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

LONDON (Reuters) - So is that it for the rare earths market?

Molycorp’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy would seem to mark the closing chapter of what must surely go down as one of the great commodity market bubbles.

The sole U.S. producer of rare earths has seen its share price crash and burn from a high of $79.16 in May 2011 to a current 9 cents.

A protracted and problem-plagued ramp-up of its Mountain Pass facility in California is partly to blame, but the company’s boom and bust is also a mirror on what has happened to the whole rare earth sector over the last few years.

Back in 2011 prices were going super nova. China, the world’s dominant producer, was choking supply and investors were stampeding into the hottest ticket in town.

The ensuing bust was equally spectacular with prices collapsing as buyers went on strike and China, under international pressure, loosened its stranglehold.

The cycle appears to have come full circle.

With Molycorp and its Australian peer, Lynas, struggling to stay afloat, all the old fears about the security of supply of what in many cases are irreplaceable raw materials for a broad spectrum of modern technologies are resurfacing.

But appearances might be deceptive.

Demand growth has taken a hit from the price volatility but with rare earths finding ever more applications in advanced materials engineering, the future should be bright. Indeed, the main obstacle to ever greater usage is the instability of the supply chain.

And there are signs that the lessons of 2010-2011 have been learnt, both by China and others.

BOOM AND BUST

There are 17 recognized rare earth elements (REEs), exotic in name and eclectic in their usage.

What they share in common, though, is their recent price history.

The first two charts below show the prices of five REE oxides, basis free on board China port, as assessed by Asia Metal; terbium and europium (TV sets and fluorescent lighting), dysprosium (hard discs to nuclear fuel rods), neodymium (magnets) and praseodymium (jet engines to film studio lighting).

But you could chart the price of any of the 17 REEs and it would look the same, spiking violently over 2010 and 2011 before plummeting back to earth.

That’s because the price of all 17 responded to the same supply driver, namely China’s increased export tariffs and reduced export quotas over the 2010-2011 period. An apparent loosening of quotas in 2011 was something of a sleight of hand since more REEs were included in the quota system, as shown in the third graphic.

China’s flexing of supply muscle appalled both commercial and military buyers the world over and ultimately resulted in a World Trade Organisation complaint.

China lost that case and the subsequent appeal and both tariffs and quotas have been eliminated this year.

But the market reaction was much quicker as buyers simply stopped buying, either hoarding inventory or, in a handful of cases, actually re-engineering products to reduce the amount of REEs used.

BACK TO THE FUTURE?

It is ironic that the collective pressure on China to lift trade restrictions has caused prices to fall to the point that non-Chinese producers such as Molycorp and Lynas are now struggling, potentially handing back monopolistic pricing power to the Chinese.

Indeed, China’s current drive to force its REE sector into six consolidated, vertically integrated producers will only enhance the country’s influence.

The question is how it will use that lever.

Is this about controlling global supply of strategic commodities or controlling its own supply chain?

Many observers outside China, particularly parts of the Western defense industry, fear it’s the former.

After all, former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping famously said that “the Middle East has oil, China has rare earths”.

He launched the National High Technology Research and Development Programme in 1986, which led to China usurping the U.S. as the dominant producer of REEs by the late 1990s.

Suspicions about China’s intentions were heightened when it cut supplies to Japan in 2010 in a move which seemed linked to the two countries’ dispute over the status of the islands called Senkaku by the Japanese and Diaoyu by the Chinese.

But Beijing has always claimed that its export restrictions were as much about trying to control its own REE sector, which has been characterized by illegal production, environmental damage and smuggling.

Geoff Bedford, president and chief executive of Molycorp, which itself has REE facilities in China, seems to agree.

He told analysts on the company’s Q4 conference call that “overproduction of illegal rare earth materials continues to put a damper on pricing.”

This year’s initiatives, according to Bedford, should be seen in the context of Beijing’s determination to “get black-market production under better control”.

In truth, both interpretations of China’s behavior have at varying times been true.

But with REE demand only likely to increase going forwards, the overriding priority both for China and everyone else is stability and sustainability of supply.

Indeed, it might be argued that having invested so heavily in building out its REE supply chain, China has more to lose than everyone else if it can’t control it.

SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY

Others, meanwhile, have drawn their own lesson from the events of 2010-2011.

Japan, which is the biggest taker of Chinese REE exports, has a stated ambition of increasing supply from other sources to 60 percent of its needs within four years.

Japanese entities have been key backers of Lynas’ Mount Weld mine in Australia and the associated processing plant in Malaysia.

Japan is also developing potential supply chains in both India and Kazakhstan and is even exploring the potential for seabed sources of REEs.

Other countries are doing the same. One of the topics of conversation when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Mongolia earlier this year was the country’s mineral potential, not least its reserves of REEs.

German engineering giant Siemens, meanwhile, has signed a 10-year off take deal with Molycorp for use in its wind turbine division.

China, however, remains dominant in REE for now and, if it can successfully control its own producers, its pricing power is probably going to increase again in the short term.

But that very dominance is driving the pursuit of new sources, which, if successful, should stimulate more demand growth.

There may be hope for Molycorp yet.

After all, it’s not the first time Mountain Pass has been in trouble. It closed in 2002 due to a combination of environmental problems and too much supply out of China.

It’s in trouble again now because of too much supply out of China.

But the mine is still ramping up and demand for its products is still increasing as global manufacturing shifts into ever more advanced materials processing.

The pace of that shift, though, will be determined by the sector’s ability to avoid another boom-bust pricing cycle.

And on that point every producer, China included, can find common ground.

