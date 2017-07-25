Rathbone Brothers first-half pretax profit up 16.7 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers plc posted a 16.7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, boosted by market gains and a rise in assets under management.

Pretax profit in the six months to end-June was 26.6 million pounds ($34.68 million), up from 22.8 million pounds a year ago, it said in a statement, helped by a 7 percent rise in assets under management to 36.6 billion pounds.

Fee income during the period was 105.5 million pounds, it said, up 21.1 percent.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 22 pence.

($1 = 0.7671 pounds)