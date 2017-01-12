FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump's tax cut plans may pressure U.S. credit rating-Fitch
January 12, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 7 months ago

Trump's tax cut plans may pressure U.S. credit rating-Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to slash taxes could threaten the country's triple-A credit rating over the medium term, the head of EMEA sovereign ratings at the Fitch agency said on Thursday.

"We do see increasing medium term pressures (on the U.S. rating)," Ed Parker said at the agency's annual credit outlook conference.

"Even before elections the U.S had highest level of government debt of any triple-A country. If we add on top of that Trump's plans to cut taxes by $6.2 trillion over the next 10 years that could add around 33 percent to U.S. government debt," he added. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Sujata Rao)

