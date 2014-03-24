FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P feels 'comfortable' with Brazil at investment grade: Schineller
March 24, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

S&P feels 'comfortable' with Brazil at investment grade: Schineller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Monday it does not expect to further cut Brazil’s credit rating in the short term after downgrading the country to its lowest investment-grade level.

“We just revised Brazil’s outlook to stable, we don’t expect any more changes in the short term,” S&P’s analyst Lisa Schineller told reporters in a teleconference. “We are very comfortable with Brazil at an investment-grade category.”

S&P on Monday cut Brazil’s rating to BBB minus, while revising the rating outlook to stable from negative.

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Bernard Orr

