Fox tops TV ratings with 'Idol,' 'Modern Family' closes in
#Television News
March 1, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

Fox tops TV ratings with 'Idol,' 'Modern Family' closes in

Tim Kenneally

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox handily won the night with “American Idol,” but ABC’s “Modern Family” narrowed the ratings gap with “Idol” for its closest-ever finish with the singing competition, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox came in first in both ratings and total viewership, with “Idol” from 8 to 10 p.m. posting a 4.9 rating/13 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, a 4 percent dip from last Wednesday. The show drew 17 million total viewers, a 6 percent boost from last week, which easily made it the night’s most-watched program.

CBS and ABC tied for second in the ratings as both earned a 2.9/8 in the demo. (CBS was second in total viewers, averaging 11.4 million, and ABC third, averaging 8 million.) CBS’s “Survivor” at 8 inched up from last week’s series low for regular telecasts to earn a 2.9/8 and 10.6 million total viewers. “Criminal Minds” the following hour posted a 3.1/8 in the demo and 12.5 million total viewers. “CSI” at 10 was down 10 percent in the demo, taking a 2.6/7 and 11.2 million total viewers.

On ABC, “The Middle” at 8 grew 18 percent in the demo for a 2.6/8 with 8.5 million total viewers. “Suburgatory” at 8:30 posted a 2.4/6 in the demo and 7.2 million total viewers. “Modern Family” at 9, though flat with last week, drew a 4.8/12 in the demo, its most competitive showing against “Idol” to date, and 11.7 million total viewers. “Happy Endings” at 9:30 was up 17 percent with a 2.8/7 in the demo, and 6.2 million total viewers. “Revenge” finished the evening at 10 with a 2.4/6 in the demo -- flat with its last original two weeks ago -- and 7.4 million total viewers.

NBC was fourth in the ratings and total viewership with an average 1.2/3 in the demo and 4 million. “Whitney” at 8 posted a 1.5/4 in the demo and 4.1 million total viewers. “Are You There, Chelsea?” at 8:30 drew a 1.3/4 in the demo and 3.5 million total viewers. “Rock Center With Brian Williams” at 9 was up 17 percent with a 0.7/2 in the demo and 2.9 million total viewers, while “Law & Order: SVU” tied last week’s series low with a 1.6/4 in the demo and 5.4 million total viewers.

