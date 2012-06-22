Moody's cuts ratings on 24 gas prepayment bonds

(Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut ratings on 24 issues of gas prepayment bonds worth about $19 billion.

The Wall Street credit ratings agency said the downgrades were knock-on actions from Thursday’s rating cuts by Moody’s for Citigroup, Inc, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Merrill Lynch & Co, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Canada and Societe Generale.

“These entities support certain payment obligations of the bonds,” Moody’s said in a statement.