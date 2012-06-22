Moody's sees little fallout on variable-rate munis

(Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday said downgrades by its analysts of large global banks that are big players in the U.S. municipal bond market will affect relatively few long-term bond ratings on variable rate securities issued by U.S. governments.

About 500 municipal issuers, including about 250 local governments, have outstanding variable rate demand bonds that are supported by letters of credit or standby bond purchase agreements with banks, but the ratings of fewer than 5 percent may be affected, Moody’s said in a statement.