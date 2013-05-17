FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch cuts Slovenia as bailout worries continue
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

Fitch cuts Slovenia as bailout worries continue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Slovenia’s long-term foreign currency rating to BBB-plus from A-minus and warned more cuts could be on the way as worries remain over whether the country’s shaky banking sector could help prompt a bailout request.

The outlook remains negative, Fitch said in a statement.

“There remains a significant divergence between official and Fitch estimates of bank recapitalization costs,” the statement noted.

Speculation has risen over whether Slovenia could be the next euro zone nation to need a bailout.

The Slovenian government is pressing ahead with an overhaul of the ailing banking sector in a bid to avoid that fate.

In addition, the government plans to sell 15 state firms, including No. 2 lender Nova KBM, and raise a value-added tax to avoid becoming the latest member of the 17-nation euro zone to require a bailout.

Fitch also said it now sees a 2 percent contraction in the Slovenian economy this year and a decline of 0.3 percent in 2013.

The agency could cut the rating further if the recession goes deeper and longer than Fitch expects, the statement noted.

Standard & Poor’s rates the country A-minus with a stable outlook. Moody’s Investors Service rates the country Ba1 with a negative outlook.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.