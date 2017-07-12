FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P warns more sovereign downgrades likely this year
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
July 12, 2017

S&P warns more sovereign downgrades likely this year

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - More governments are likely to see their sovereign credit ratings cut this year, S&P Global said on Wednesday.

An average of more than one country a week has had its rating cut by the big rating agencies - S&P, Moody's and Fitch - since the start of 2014.

A new report from S&P showed it had 30 sovereigns on downgrade warnings, or "negative outlooks" in rating firm parlance, at the start of the month, compared with just six on positive outlooks.

"This outlook distribution suggests that negative rating actions are likely to continue to outnumber positive actions over the coming 12 months," S&P said in mid-year review of its rating moves.

"More downgrades are likely this year" the section of the report was titled.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Larry King

