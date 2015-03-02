FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Vue prepares bid for Nordic Cinema Group: report
March 2, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's Vue prepares bid for Nordic Cinema Group: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - British cinema operator Vue Entertainment is preparing a bid for Nordic peer Nordic Cinema Group, majority-owned by listed Swedish private equity firm Ratos (RATOb.ST), The Sunday times reported without naming sources.

Nordic Cinema had sales of 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($312 million) and earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of 366 million last year.

Citing analysts, The Sunday Times said Nordic Cinema Group could be worth between 350 and 400 million pounds ($617 million).

Ratos declined to comment on the report. Vue, owned by Canadian asset managers OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
