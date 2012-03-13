FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raven Industries profit beats market estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 13, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 6 years ago

Raven Industries profit beats market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Raven Industries Inc’s (RAVN.O) quarterly profit beat estimates, driven by strong sales at its engineered films business, which makes rugged reinforced plastic sheets.

The company’s fourth-quarter earnings rose to $11 million, or 60 cents a share, from $7.4 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Spartech Corp SEH.N, rose 36 percent to $96.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents a share on revenue of $78.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at the engineered films business, which accounts for more than a third of Raven’s total revenue, grew 48 percent.

Shares of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company were up about 6 percent at $64.99 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.