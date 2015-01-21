Raymond James revenue slips from prior quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) said on Wednesday its fiscal first-quarter revenues totaled $1.25 billion, a 6 percent rise over last year, but a 3 percent drop from the record high revenue posted in the prior quarter.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $126.3 million, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from income of $136.4 million, or 94 cents per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30.

This quarter’s results suffered from a seasonal market slowdown in December, while the prior quarter’s results had been supported by record high investment banking revenue, according to a statement from the firm.

Market estimates had predicted the slowdown. Analysts on average expected earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Raymond James’ private client group, which makes up two-thirds of the firm’s business, saw net revenues of $845.2 million, up 8 percent from last year, though 2 percent lower than the prior quarter.

Client assets grew to $459.1 billion driven by market appreciation, adviser retention and strong recruiting.

The firm added 71 financial advisers this quarter, bringing the total number to 6,336.

One measure of the private client group that grew in the fiscal first-quarter was client assets in fee-based accounts, which rose 4 percent over the prior quarter to $173.9 billion. Assets in fee-based accounts are now nearly 38 percent of all client assets in the segment.

Fee-based accounts are preferable to traditional commission accounts because they are more lucrative and consistent.

The firm said it expects continued growth in fee-based accounts to help revenue rebound in the second fiscal quarter, which ends in March.