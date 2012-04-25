Raymond James profit down after merger costs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) on Wednesday said its fiscal second-quarter profit fell after reporting $21 million of pretax expenses related to its April 2 takeover of Morgan Keegan, offsetting strong improvement in brokerage and bank revenue.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based regional investment bank and brokerage reported net income of $68.9 million, or 52 cents a share, in the three months ended March 31, down 15 percent from $80.9 million, or 64 cents, in the year-earlier period.

Net revenue rose 2 percent to a record $871.9 million from a year earlier, driven by record results in its private client business and its bank unit. Capital markets revenue fell 7 percent from a year earlier, driven by a slowdown in stock underwriting.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 56 cents a share and $843 million of revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding the acquisition-related costs, Raymond James said it earned $81.9 million, or 64 cents, in the period.