Raymond James' broker wave leads to 'very solid' quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial recruited a record number of brokers last quarter, a personnel tsunami that raised expenses but led to a “very solid quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Reilly said Thursday.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, brokerage company ended June 30 with 6,507 financial advisers among its branch, bank and independent broker channels - up almost 2 percent from three months earlier and 3.9 percent from a year ago.

Recruiting and retaining salespeople is the lifeblood of retail brokerage revenue, but Reilly said on a conference call with analysts that Raymond James’s success comes from marketing its small-firm, broker-centric culture rather than paying top dollar.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch and UBS AG’s UBS Wealth Americas have been paying veteran brokers big recruiting packages, equaling as much as triple the commissions and fees they produced over the previous year.

“We’ve had aggressive competition for a long time,” Reilly said, “but we’ve stuck to our (pay) packages, making sure it’s a good economic deal for us. We’re well aware it’s lower than others.”

Raymond James executives repeatedly contrast the relative freedom they give brokers to run their practices with bank-owned competitors who they say push brokers to sell loans, bank products and investment packages.

Reilly conceded that compensation expenses were nevertheless high last quarter because the firm hired more independent brokers than full-time employees.

Independent brokers, who contract to sell the firm’s products and buy its business services, keep about 80 percent of the revenue collected from clients. The payout for brokers who are full-time employees is only about 50 percent, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Julien said on the call.

The expanding salesforce companywide was a “key driver” of Raymond James’s 9 percent revenue and profit growth in the quarter that ended June 30 to $1.3 billion and $133.2 million respectively.

The private client group remains Raymond James’ biggest sector, contributing $892 million of revenue and $86.4 million of pretax income.

The company reported results after the market closed on Wednesday. Its earnings per share of 91 cents bear the 89 cent consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Separately, Reilly said Raymond James still hopes to hire investment bankers in Europe and the United Kingdom to bolster its cross-border mergers and acquisitions business. The company has talked to many but hasn’t been willing to pay the prices the advisory boutiques are asking, he said.

Raymond James’ shares were down 1.4 percent to $59.85 in noontime trading on Thursday.