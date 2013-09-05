Raymond James hires Morgan Stanley team in Maine

The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is pictured in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) said on Thursday it hired a team of four former Morgan Stanley Wealth Management advisers who managed more than $500 million in client assets to join the firm in Maine.

Advisers Chris Rogers, Steve Guthrie, Dana Ricker and David Mitchell moved to Raymond James in late June from Morgan Stanley (MS.N). The team, now known as The Portland Harbor Group of Raymond James, had an annual revenue production of $3.4 million.

Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures but declined to comment further.

The group, led by Rogers, focuses on financial planning, retirement planning, risk management and legacy planning. They are based out of Raymond James’ Portland, Maine office.

Guthrie and Rogers, who were both senior vice presidents at Morgan Stanley, have worked in the advising industry for roughly four decades and three decades, respectively. The advisers were legacy Citigroup (C.N) Smith Barney advisers who joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management after the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit and Citi’s Smith Barney in 2009.

The advisers joined Raymond James & Associates, the company’s traditional employee broker-dealer division. St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also has an independent broker-dealer division in the United States and smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more than 6,300 advisers who manage roughly $418 billion in client assets.