FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Wells Fargo
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 26, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc’s wealth management unit said on Wednesday that it hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo as senior vice presidents of investments.

The advisers, Ann Fleming and Thomas Turnbaugh, will join Raymond James & Associates Inc’s Bartlett, Illinois office. They managed about $140 million in client assets at Wells Fargo and had annual production in excess of $1 million.

Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment on the departures.

Turnbaugh, a 35-year veteran of the industry, has previously worked with Prudential Securities and Merrill Lynch.

Fleming began her financial services career in Chicago in 1991 with Prudential Securities, which later became Wachovia and then Wells Fargo.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.