The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates Inc said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley to run its first full-service branch in Buffalo, New York.

The advisers, Peter Walsh and Lisa Walsh, together managed $255 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.

Peter Walsh has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management for 26 years, while Lisa Walsh worked there for 19 years.