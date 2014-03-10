Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Wells Fargo

(Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc’s brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co.
Luke Kuchenberg and Tyson Ray will join Raymond James Financial Services Inc’s Lake Geneva, Wisconsin office.
They managed $220 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors and had fees and commissions in excess of $2.5 million.
Kuchenberg started his financial services career in 1998 and joined Ray at A.G. Edwards in 2001, which later became Wachovia.
Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment.
Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey