Raymond James hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

(Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc’s brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida office.

The advisers, David Huffman and Aimee Boggs, had managed more than $180 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had more than $1.3 million in annual fees and commissions.

Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.

Boggs began her financial services career with Ernst and Whinney and has also served as vice-president of wealth management for Citigroup Global Markets.

Huffman began his career as an investment representative for Edward Jones in 2001 and served as a vice-president and branch manager for A.G. Edwards from 2004-2007.