On the move: Raymond James lands $2.7 million Merrill team

(Reuters) - Raymond James expanded its adviser ranks by hiring a team of veteran Merrill Lynch brokers who managed $853 million in client assets at their previous firm, the company said on Tuesday.

Advisers Harry Wall, Marc Young, Timothy Campisano and Brent Carlton joined Raymond James in Louisville, Kentucky, from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit now owned by Bank of America. Wall had been with Merrill for 26 years.

The advisers, who generated $2.7 million in revenue last year, represent the biggest team addition by client assets and production for Raymond James & Associates so far in 2012.

“In Louisville, it is a significant hire and acquisition,” said Raymond James complex manager Tom Hirsch in an interview.

Hirsch, also a former Merrill Lynch veteran, previously managed the advisers for about a decade at Merrill before recruiting the team for Raymond James, where he now oversees them. Campisano and Carlton were both brought into the business by Hirsch in 2000.

“It’s a different culture (at Raymond James) than what you have when you work for a large wirehouse organization,” Hirsch said. “There’s a culture of cooperation and support.”

Raymond James & Associates is the employee broker-dealer division of the St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, which has about 5,400 financial advisers and $281 billion in total client assets.

Raymond James & Associates’ private client group president, Tash Elwyn, told Reuters in January that the firm is positioning itself as “the premiere alternative to Wall Street” for advisers as well as clients.

“We’ve married the scope and scale of the wirehouse with the regional firm feel,” he said.

Wall, who specializes in asset allocation and individual equity and municipal bond selection, has been named one of Barron’s Top 1000 Financial Advisors in the country and among the Top 10 in Kentucky.

He is joined by Young, a 14-year industry veteran, and Campisano and Carlton, who have worked as advisers for about 12 years each. The four advisers together formed Louisville Capital Advisors and are joined by their client service associates, Diane Sturtzel and Marie Chandler.