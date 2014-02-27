FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch
February 27, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc’s wealth management unit said on Thursday it hired two veteran advisers from Merrill Lynch.

Thomas Dedrick and Pam Franklin will join Raymond James & Associates Inc’s Tuscaloosa, Alabama office. They managed more than $162 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch and had fees and commissions in excess of $1 million.

Dedrick and Franklin have more than 35 years of investment experience between them.

Merrill Lynch could not be reached for comment.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

