Raymond James Financial quarterly profit rises 10 pct
July 24, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

Raymond James Financial quarterly profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 10 percent from last year, driven by growth in asset management revenues.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $83.9 million, or 59 cents a share, in its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, up from $76.4 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time acquisition related expenses, Raymond James earned $92.5 million, or 65 cents a share, falling slightly below analysts’ expectations of 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 2 percent to $1.11 billion from a year earlier, meeting analysts’ expectations.

Raymond James’ U.S. adviser headcount was relatively flat during the quarter at a total 5,428 advisers at the end of June, down 3 from the prior quarter. Including the UK, Canada and its custody businesses, Raymond James had 6,301 advisers and representatives at the end of June.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
