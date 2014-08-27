Raymond James hires Beverly Hills branch manager from Merrill Lynch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates, the branch-based arm of the brokerage and investment firm Raymond James Financial, said on Wednesday that it had hired Andy Waldbaum of Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch to head its Beverly Hills, California branch.

Waldbaum, who started with Raymond James on July 10, had worked at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith since the summer of 2012, most recently as vice president of business strategy and initiative manager.

Before Merrill Lynch, Waldbaum was a senior vice president with Morgan Stanley.

Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Raymond James Financial employs roughly 6,200 financial advisers firm-wide who collectively manage $473 billion in client assets.