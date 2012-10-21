FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon wins U.S. army contract potentially worth $131 million
October 21, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

Raytheon wins U.S. army contract potentially worth $131 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Raytheon Co (RTN.N) has won a new contract to supply the U.S. army with thermal weapon sights in a deal potentially worth $131 million, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

This contract is a modification of an existing agreement. Under the new contract, Raytheon could potentially supply more than 24,000 sights.

The thermal weapon sights will be built in McKinney, Texas, the headquarters of Raytheon’s network centric systems (NCS) business, the statement said. The thermal sights allow a soldier to spot targets at long distances through haze, dust, and fog.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy

