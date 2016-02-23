Raytheon teams with Finmeccanica to bid for U.S. Air Force deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co, a top U.S. weapons maker, on Monday said it would team up with Finmeccanica SpA to offer a variant of the Italian company’s Aermacchi M-346 jets in an upcoming U.S. Air Force competition for 350 new training planes.

The U.S. Air Force plans to launch a competition valued at $8 billion to $10 billion in 2017 to replace its aging fleet of T-38 planes, which are nearly 50 years old. It could eventually buy up to 600 planes, analysts said.

Raytheon and Finmeccanica said using an existing aircraft instead of designing a new one would save the Air Force money, and could allow the planes to enter into service years before the target of 2024.

Unlike other contenders, the M-346 aircraft had already demonstrated its capabilities for U.S. Air Force officials in Italy in 2014 as they were finalizing their requirements for the new training planes, officials from the companies said.

The planes are already being used to train Israeli, Italian and Dutch pilots who will fly Lockheed F-35 fighter jets.

Poland and Singapore also recently ordered the Finmeccanica jets for their pilot training programs, Jim Hvizd, vice president of business development for Raytheon’s space and airborne systems division, told reporters at a joint news conference with Finmeccanica.

He said Raytheon’s T-100 aircraft, an advanced variant of the M-346, would also keep pilots safer than potential competitors since it had flight control technology that would stabilize the plane automatically if a pilot lost control.

Raytheon and Finmeccanica began talks about a joint bid about 16 months ago, he said. Honeywell International Inc will build the twin F124 turbofan engines to power the planes, and CAE Inc will supply the ground training system.

Raytheon officials said the company was assessing several sites where it would build portions of the plane, but gave no further details. Hvizd said the site would be chosen before the company submitted a full bid.

Finmeccanica had previously planned to bid together with another U.S. arms maker, General Dynamics Corp, but General Dynamics said it later withdrew from the team.

Lockheed Martin Corp earlier this month said it would offer the Air Force a modified version of its T-50 training jet developed jointly with Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd .

Boeing Co is working with Sweden’s Saab AB to develop a new training plane, while Textron Inc and Northrop Grumman Corp are each designing their own new planes.