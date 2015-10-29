Raytheon to buy Intel’s Stonesoft: report

(Reuters) - Raytheon Co’s (RTN.N) Websense unit is buying Intel Corp’s (INTC.O) Finnish cybersecurity arm, Stonesoft, according to news media reports.

According to trade publication CRN, an internal memo from Raytheon-Websense Chief Executive John McCormack said the acquisition was expected to close by the end of the year and will add 300 employees to its workforce.

Earlier this year, U.S. arms maker Raytheon announced it was buying network security provider Websense in a deal worth $1.9 billion and highlighted the increasing importance of IT and cybersecurity.

Raytheon could not immediately be reached for a comment.