FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon sees opportunity for its own sales in EADS-BAE merger
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Raytheon sees opportunity for its own sales in EADS-BAE merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - William Swanson, chief executive of Raytheon Co (RTN.N), said a possible merger of European defense giants EADS EAD.PA and BAE Systems (BAES.L) could help his own company boost its share of important defense markets.

Swanson, who helped Raytheon integrate its own complex acquisitions during the last big wave of consolidation in the 1990s, told a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Thursday that it was hard work merging separate entities like those of EADS and BAE.

“We’ll probably increase Raytheon’s market share,” he said, adding, “When you put companies together in a contracting marketplace, your team has their head down, trying to figure out how to make things work rather than looking up and figuring out how to make an opportunity out of the situation.”

With EADS and BAE occupied with the merger, Raytheon could see some additional opportunities to win orders, Swanson said.

He said it would be critical for EADS and BAE to truly integrate the two businesses, or risk losing out on the expected synergies and improved profit margins.

“Those kinds of mergers are extremely difficult. You better really understand the synergies and you want to really understand what the margin implications are as you’re putting it together,” he added.

For its part, Raytheon remains focused on executing on its contracts, driving costs lower and responding quickly to the needs of its customers, Swanson said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.