Raytheon CEO sees stronger Middle East demand despite lower oil prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co (RTN.N) is seeing stronger demand for weapons from the Middle East region despite the drop in oil prices, Chief Executive Tom Kennedy said Thursday.

“In my conversations with our global customers it is clear that short-term shift in economic growth factors have taken a backseat to ensuring the sovereignty and security of the nations that face the security threats,” Kennedy told analysts.

Kennedy said he had just returned from the region and tensions there were clearly driving demand for the company’s Patriot missile defense system, long-range radars, sensors, precision munitions and cybersecurity services.