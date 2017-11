WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co (RTN.N) has been awarded a $2.87 billion contract for services supporting the Army, combatant commanders and other Department of Defense customers for live, virtual and constructive training domains, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Logo of the U.S. defense company Raytheon is pictured at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel