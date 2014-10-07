Foreign sales may offset U.S. cost of Raytheon radar-US Air Force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said foreign sales of 50 to 100 of the new long-range radar systems to be developed by Raytheon Co (RTN.N) could help lower the cost of U.S. purchases in coming years.

Dave Allen, the Air Force’s lead engineer for the next-generation radar program, said in an interview on Tuesday that the program was designed from the start with “anti-tamper” features and other equipment to enable easier exports.

Allen declined to name potential customers, but said many countries would need to replace current radar systems built by Raytheon and its rivals, Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) as they reached the end of their service lives, normally about 20 to 25 years.

Raytheon declined comment on possible targets for foreign sales of the new radar system, the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR), which will serve as the Air Force’s primary long-range, ground-based sensors for detecting and tracking aircraft and missiles.

The Pentagon on Monday said Raytheon had beat out Northrop and Lockheed to replace the Air Force’s current TPS-75 radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.

Air Force officials said they structured the radar competition carefully to avoid changing requirements and to make Air Force priorities clear to the bidding companies.

Officials will brief all three companies next week.

Northrop and Lockheed have said they will await those briefings before deciding whether to protest the contract loss.

“There’s nothing you can do to prevent protests,” said Elizabeth Kent, a senior Air Force contracting officer. “The best you can do is mitigate your risk.”

Kent said the Air Force award was based on a careful assessment of the technical characteristics of the radar, and the risks involved, a move aimed at making the decision less subjective. “In the end, it came down to cost and price.”

Kent and other Air Force officials declined to give any details about why the Raytheon bid won out, saying only that the winning proposal was “technically acceptable with the lowest price.”

One key requirement for the new radar called for 94.7-percent operational reliability, and a mean time of 495 hours between critical failures.