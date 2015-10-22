FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon CFO sees bookings, foreign sales, R&D up in 2015
#Business News
October 22, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Raytheon CFO sees bookings, foreign sales, R&D up in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Co’s (RTN.N) bookings for 2015 will reach $25.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million, topping the company’s previous outlook by about $1 billion, Chief Financial Officer Toby O‘Brien told Reuters on Thursday.

O‘Brien said international sales remained strong and hit a record of 32 percent of total sales in the third quarter, with the full year percentage expected to be around 30 percent.

He said the sharp drop in quarterly earnings, announced earlier on Thursday, was mainly due to the mix of products, internal investments in new technologies and costs related to the company’s $1.9 billion Websense acquisition in May. But earnings still exceeded the company’s expectations, he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

