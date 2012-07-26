Raytheon second-quarter profit beats view, raises forecast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Weapons maker Raytheon Co (RTN.N) on Thursday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its forecast for full-year profit despite a drop in revenues, saying it is well-positioned to weather tough U.S. budget pressures.

Raytheon, which just won a $925 million contract for a joint U.S.-Japanese missile program, said income from continuing operations rose 10 percent to $472 million in the quarter, with earnings per share from continuing operations rising 18 percent to $1.41 from $1.20 a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had estimated $1.22.

Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras said the company had seen continued “very, very strong” bookings for classified U.S. government work in the first half of the year and expected some “significant” international bookings later this year for its air defense systems.

He said the company was concerned about $500 billion in further U.S. defense spending cuts due to take effect in January under a process known as “sequestration” -- on top of $487 billion in cuts already slated for the next decade.

But he said Raytheon was well-prepared to weather the budget crisis, given strong and growing international demand, and the company’s strong position in missile defense, cybersecurity and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.

“The strength of our overall portfolio suggests that we are well aligned with the priorities of the (Department of Defense), the classified community, and international customers,” he said.

“We are focused in areas of missile defense, cybersecurity, ISR and we believe that positions us well for the future, irrespective of how things play out from a sequestration standpoint,” he added.

Raytheon Chief Executive William Swanson said the solid results were driven by strong execution across the company, operational improvements and share buybacks.

Raytheon, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this month, raised its forecast for earnings per share from continuing operations by 15 cents to $5.15-$5.30 from an earlier forecast of $5.00-$5.15.

Sales dipped 3 percent to $5.99 billion in the second quarter, depressed by a 15 percent drop in revenue from its network centric systems division, as sales to the U.S. Army declined. That fell just short of the $6.02 billion expected by analysts.

The division also posted a 28 percent drop in operating income, citing a change in contract mix and lower volume.

Bookings fell 17 percent to $6.16 billion in the second quarter from $7.42 billion in the same quarter of 2011. Year to date, bookings totaled $11.32 billion, nearly 10 percent down from $12.52 billion at the same point last year.

Wajsgras said bookings for the full 2012 year would likely exceed the company’s sales, with international orders accounting for 28 to 30 percent of that total.

International orders are approaching about 40 percent of the company’s total backlog. Wajsgras told Reuters in a telephone interview after the company’s earnings release.

“We are ramping up in a very meaningful way in our international air defense program, and expect to have some significant new awards in the back half of the year,” he said.

In the longer term, he said strong bookings suggested the company would also continue to expand its top line.

Raytheon did not raise its forecast for full-year sales which are expected to reach $24.5 to $25 billion, after slipping 1.29 percent to $24.9 billion in 2011.

Raytheon also raised its forecast for cash flow from operations by $100 million to $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion, despite a net outflow of $259 million in the second quarter attributed to the “timing of collections.”

It reported a net outflow of cash of $89 million in the year-earlier period. Wajsgras said the second-quarter outflow did not reflect any new trend.

Operating margins rose to 12.4 percent for the quarter, up from 10.8 percent a year earlier.

The company’s backlog was also down, totaling $33.92 billion at the end of the second quarter, down from $34.48 billion at the same point in 2011.

Raytheon’s results beat analyst estimates, but were largely in line with results from Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and other big weapons makers this week, who offset weakening sales with cost-cutting measures and aggressive efforts to improve operating margins.