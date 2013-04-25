FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon boosts 2013 earnings forecast after strong quarter
April 25, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Raytheon boosts 2013 earnings forecast after strong quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of Raytheon's booth with a display of their new mobile boomerang shooter detection system at the Marine West Military Expo at Camp Pendleton, California February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co (RTN.N) on Thursday increased its profit forecast for 2013 after posting a rise in first-quarter earnings.

The company, which makes Patriot missiles and a wide array of other military equipment, said it now expected earnings per share of $5.26 to $5.41 from continuing operations for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of $5.16 to $5.31.

Raytheon said first-quarter earnings per share rose 12 percent to $1.49 from $1.33 in the year earlier period, while revenue edged 1 percent lower to $5.88 billion from $5.93 billion.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

